Packing up? Johnson loads car following committee hearing

Boris Johnson appeared to be heading off for the weekend as he loaded his car with bags on Thursday morning following his appearance at the Privileges Committee.

The former PM, who on Wednesday gave evidence over his handling of the 'partygate' scandal, would not be drawn when asked by journalists if the saga would end his political career.

Report by Buseld.

