Steel Toe Morning Show 03-23-23: WHY IS DYLAN MULVANEY A THING?!

Another action packed Steel Toe Show and I hope you're ready!

We have the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, Rand Paul confronts Pfizer, Portland has to air out buses for fentanyl smoke, Uganda goes super based, Brittany Venti banned from Youtube, NHL teams opting out of pride jerseys, Tik Tok is acting like Canada's MAID program for kids and much more.