🌹 Roseanne Barr to Thrivalism πŸ™

The two timelines at play have been at war now for a number of years.

It is increasingly obvious that light has already won.

The battle between Good and Evil plays out and God wins.

We are nearing the beginning of creating a new man.

Created from the inside out and learning to love life and love living in ways never even dreamed of.

Creating heaven on earth is our new mission.

Just a few more challenging years, and by 2030 we will in full swing ahead.