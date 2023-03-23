Tom Renz | Hospital Protocols to Kill (with special guest Adrienne Smith)

Today I welcome a very special guest, Adrienne Smith, who reached out to me to help her fight the #deadly #COVID protocols she witnessed inside the #hospital she worked at in Alabama.

Adrienne is a clinical pharmacist who has worked in the field for 18 years, she is a #whistleblower from within the industry that fought against the #hasteningdeath protocols.

Hastening death is akin to #murder in my book, these hostpitals were boosting death numbers for profit and we have the evidence to show just how bad it was.

