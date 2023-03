HUNT CLUB Movie

HUNT CLUB Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Follows a group of male hunters who regularly lure women to their island with the chance to win 100K in a hunt, only to discover that they are the hunted, but this time they mess with the wrong girls and must deal with the consequences.

Director: Elizabeth Blake-Thomas Writers: David Lipper, John Saunders Stars: Mena Suvari, Casper Van Dien, Maya Stojan