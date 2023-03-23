LAL Daily — March 23, 2023 — #AMA: Norm and Mike Answer Your Questions LIVE!

It is Day 55 on Gilligan's Island, the term Norm affectionately uses to refer to the seeming endless trial in United States v.

Joseph Biggs, et al., in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys are being prosecuted with charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

The trial made headlines yesterday as the Justice Department informed the court and the defense attorneys that an FBI confidential informant and planned defense witness has been in contact with at least one (1) of the defendants, the defense counsel, and even the defendants' families as recently as January of 2023.

Wild stuff.