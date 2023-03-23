Mae Martin SAP

Mae Martin SAP trailer - Mae Martin makes their hour-long comedy special debut with SAP, directed by Abbi Jacobson.

The award-winning comedian, writer, and actor, best known for their critically acclaimed series FEEL GOOD, reflects on a world off its axis, from a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in "Beauty and the Beast", in this new stand-up special.

The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada.

It is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson and produced by All Things Comedy.

- Netflix