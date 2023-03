King Charles Will Have a Smaller Coronation Guest List Than His Mother

King Charles will have his coronation ceremony on May 6, and while many people want to attend, the guest list will be selective.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth’s, coronation was attended by over 8 thousand people.

In contrast, King Charles is expected to have an audience of just 2-3 thousand.

