#76 Tuan L. Thigpen

Welcome everyone as always for supporting the podcast!

This week we have another local artist of the 757 welcome Tuan L.

Thigpen.

He is not only a artist but also the owner of the clothing brand "Thigpen Entertainment" which is a clothing brand, that he dives deeper on n this episode like the message he wants to bring to communities with his clothing as well as a legacy to create generational wealth for his family and more.

In this episode we also talk about his early life growing up always into music in some way shape or form like singing at his church, family gatherings, to playing in trombone in marching band, and even trying out for "The Voice" and many more chats.

As always thank you for supporting the podcast but most importantly go support my guest down below anyway you can!!

Also a quick shout to previous guest on Ep#75 DayOneTommy and Pax for making a surprise appearance!