Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Divorcing Tom Brady

Bündchen shed some light on the end of her marriage to the NFL star in a cover story for 'Vanity Fair.'.

She addressed rumors that she left Brady because he went back to playing football after retiring.

Bündchen said that's "the craziest thing I've ever heard" because the demise of a marriage "takes years to happen.".

Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever.

If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me, Gisele Bündchen, via 'Vanity Fair'.

I want him to achieve and to conquer.

I want all his dreams to come true.

That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart, Gisele Bündchen, via 'Vanity Fair'.

Bündchen went on to say that the end of their marriage isn't "so black and white.".

Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.

When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together.

, Gisele Bündchen, via 'Vanity Fair'.

As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.

That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person.

, Gisele Bündchen, via 'Vanity Fair'.

It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right?

It’s a dance.

It’s a balance, Gisele Bündchen, via 'Vanity Fair'.

Bündchen likened the experience to "a death and a rebirth.".

It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?

I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid.

I think it’s beautiful to believe in that.

I mean, I’m so grateful I did, Gisele Bündchen, via 'Vanity Fair'