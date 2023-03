Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Remarks Sparked Surge in Attacks On Jewish People in 2022

Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, said some extremely problematic and hateful things about the Jewish community just last year.

The rapper/producer immediately became a pariah, even losing a reported billion dollar after Adidas cut its Yeezy brand in response.

But while his comments seem to have cost him dearly, they cost the Jewish community far more.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.