The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1025- Trump to be Arrested, OOPS! Not So Fast

The Grand Jury in the Manhattan DA’s quest to bring on the first indictment to arrest Donald Trump hit a snag yesterday as the panel opted to take the day off.

Apparently, even though the prosecutor is not required to present exculpatory evidence in the attempt to get an indictment, he is also not supposed to waste everybody’s time when he knows there is something out there that would derail his case in an actual trial.

That may be exactly what happened yesterday.

We’ll look at a few different versions of the story and then continue on to our normal Thursday activities!

