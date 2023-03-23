'Shadow and Bone' Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other

The cast of 'Shadow and Bone' test who knows one another best in this episode of Vanity Fair Game Show.

Ben Barnes, Amita Suman, Jessie Mei Li, Kit Young and Freddy Carter spent ample time filming together but how much do they really know about each other?

Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is currently available to stream, exclusively on Netflix.

