Even free transport can't shake Luxembourg's love of the car

Three years since Luxembourg became the first country to make public transport free at a national level, residents are happy with a system that allows them to "travel easily", as well as being "very positive for the environment".

Despite an expert saying "the culture of the car is still very present", some locals already believe the popular system to be a "fundamental right".

The country still hasn't shaken its love of the care though as Luxembourg still has one of the highest rates of car ownership in Europe.