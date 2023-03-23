Standing ovation for Nicola Sturgeon at final FMQs

Nicola Sturgeon received a standing ovation from the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, as she gave her final speech at Holyrood as first minister.

Describing the role as the "pinnacle" of her dreams, the SNP leader said: "Even if I live to be 100 years old, there is no phase in my life that will be as special or as meaningful as the last eight years … to the people of Scotland, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the privilege of being you first minister." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn