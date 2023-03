Preemptive Pushback On The Digital Dollar - In The Tank #390

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 390 of the In The Tank Podcast.

We are waiting on Trump's arrest and we have some things to say about it.

Also, you may have heard a bit about a potential "Central Bank Backed Digital Currency," or a digital dollar.

The ITT crew talks about this, the potential of this development, and the seemingly preemptive actions taken by conservative politicians like Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis, and Ted Cruz.