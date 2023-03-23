AMERICA is in TROUBLE!!! Just ask ISRAEL!!!

March 23rd, 2023 LIVE!!!

With Monkey and James Kaddis!!!

Did you notice that a rouge and evil Soros-Funded D.A.

Is about to destroy the U.S. Constitution in one fell swoop?

It doesn't take a genius to see that America is in trouble; BIG TROUBLE!!!

Here's the craziest part - Israel knows all about this because they know what a collapsing nation looks like after denying the God of their fathers.

There's so much of this to unpack, knowing that we're undoubtedly in the last days!!!

Brace yourself!!!

We'll talk about this, and much more so buckle up!

We'll be running fast!!!