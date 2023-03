WRONGTHINK 3.23.23 @3pm: THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US

AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN.

AND BELIEVE ME - THE WORLD CAN SEE IT.

CHINA AND RUSSIA ARE NOW MAKING PLANS FOR WORLD DOMINATION AND THE MEXICAN PRESIDENT IS LAUGHING HIS ARSE OFF AT WHAT A JOKE OUR “REPUBLIC” IS.

AND WHAT’S OUR RESPONSE HERE IN AMERICA?!

WE’RE JUST MAKING BIGGER FOOLS OF OURSELVES AND CONTINUING TO STOKE A WORLD WAR THAT I DOUBT WE WOULD BE ABLE TO WIN.