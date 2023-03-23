Starmer: Government makes wrong choices on tax

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that the government makes the "wrong choices, against the wrong people, at the wrong time" when it comes to tax.

Following the publication of Rishi Sunak's tax affairs, he said: "Others will analyse where his income comes from but the wider point … is that the choices the government makes on tax are the wrong choices … why do they always go after working people on their earned income?" Report by Buseld.

