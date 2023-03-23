Ukraine war: The battle for Bakhmut

Close to eight months of a grinding war of attrition have devastated the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

It is the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia’s year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Once home to 70,000 people now only some 4,000 civilians remain, according to Ukrainian officials.

Despite both Russia and Ukraine pouring significant resources and fighters into the battle in order to secure a win, analysts are divided over the strategic significance of controlling the town.