Race against time to rescue Argentina wine grapes amid extreme weather

In Argentina's Valle de Uco wine region, at the foot of the Andes, frantic picking is underway to try and save what remains of what is predicted to be the worst grape harvest in decades.

It is a race against time in the fabled Mendoza wine region in the west of the South American country once again in the grip of La Nina, a periodic weather phenomenon that cools surface temperatures and intensifies drought.