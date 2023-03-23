Avoid These Dangerous Mistakes When , Spring Cleaning.
Spring is here, which means many people are ready to spruce up their homes in honor of the new season.
.
Unfortunately, there are a number of risky behaviors that can make spring cleaning a hazard.
Here are 10 dangerous mistakes to avoid when spring cleaning.
.
1.
Improperly using a ladder.
2.
Mixing cleaning chemicals and causing a dangerous reaction.
.
3.
Using cleaning tools that are already dirty.
4.
Not wearing proper protective equipment.
5.
Storing cleaning products in easily-accessible locations that children or pets may get into.
.
6.
Using a vacuum with dirty, bacteria-filled bristles.
.
7.
Improperly lifting heavy objects.
8.
Cleaning up animal droppings without proper protection.
.
9.
Improperly disposing of cleaning products.
10.
Not allowing proper ventilation while cleaning.