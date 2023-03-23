Avoid These Dangerous Mistakes When Spring Cleaning

Spring is here, which means many people are ready to spruce up their homes in honor of the new season.

Unfortunately, there are a number of risky behaviors that can make spring cleaning a hazard.

Here are 10 dangerous mistakes to avoid when spring cleaning.

1.

Improperly using a ladder.

2.

Mixing cleaning chemicals and causing a dangerous reaction.

3.

Using cleaning tools that are already dirty.

4.

Not wearing proper protective equipment.

5.

Storing cleaning products in easily-accessible locations that children or pets may get into.

6.

Using a vacuum with dirty, bacteria-filled bristles.

7.

Improperly lifting heavy objects.

8.

Cleaning up animal droppings without proper protection.

9.

Improperly disposing of cleaning products.

10.

Not allowing proper ventilation while cleaning.