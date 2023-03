THE BEST OF MARVIN GAYE WITH ART. 💯💖🙏

Marvin Pentz Gay Jr., who also spelled his surname as Gaye (April 2, 1939 – April 1, 1984),[2] was an American R&B and soul singer and songwriter.

He helped to shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s, first as an in-house session player and later as a solo artist with a string of successes, earning him the nicknames "Prince of Motown" and "Prince of Soul".