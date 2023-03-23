Top commander: Ukraine will hit back at Russia in Bakhmut ‘very soon’
The ongoing depletion of Russian forces fighting for Bakhmut will allow Ukraine to go on the counteroffensive in the eastern city &quot;very soon,&quot; a top Ukrainian general said in a Telegram post.

CNN’S David McKenzie reports.

