BELIEVE IN CHRIST.πŸ‘‘β€

In Galatians 2:16, Paul twice writes that salvation comes by faith in Jesus Christ, and that no one will be justified, or declared saved by works of any kind.

In our text, Paul says that when he became a Christian, he died with Jesus Christ.

Paul formerly thought he had earned Heaven as a self-righteous Pharisee.

But when the truth about Jesus Christ was revealed to him (Acts 9:1-22), he embraced God’s grace and followed Christ.