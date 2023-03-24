Dr. Robert Young - "Viruses Don't Exist" Explained, the Nanotech Inside People is a Bioweapon!

Discussions are about the results of dark field microscopy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showing nano tech, graphic oxide and dying red and white blood cells showing the "spiked protein effect".

Dr Young believes the mRNA was used to drive the graphene oxide into specific organs in the body - ovaries, testes, heart, brain, bone marrow.

Once inside these organs the graphene oxide then allows humans and animals to be targeted by external electric frequencies (3, 4, 5, 6 G, targeted energy weapons).

He points to 40 years of research into the 'internet of bodies', for health and biometric tracking.