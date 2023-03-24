Dr. Robert Young - "Viruses Don't Exist" Explained, the Nanotech Inside People is a Bioweapon!
Discussions are about the results of dark field microscopy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showing nano tech, graphic oxide and dying red and white blood cells showing the &quot;spiked protein effect&quot;.

Dr Young believes the mRNA was used to drive the graphene oxide into specific organs in the body - ovaries, testes, heart, brain, bone marrow.

Once inside these organs the graphene oxide then allows humans and animals to be targeted by external electric frequencies (3, 4, 5, 6 G, targeted energy weapons).

He points to 40 years of research into the &apos;internet of bodies&apos;, for health and biometric tracking.