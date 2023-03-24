History: Science or Fiction? Truth Can Be Calculated. Film 3 of 24

Unfortunately, the existing scientific methods of dating ancient artifacts are far from perfection.

This makes it is extremely difficult, and often simply impossible to construct the chronology of historical events.

And the generally accepted today chronology, built with these methods, can't be considered absolutely correct.

It appears that the history, in particular the «ancient», «antique» and medieval history, is in a considerable degree a myth, invention, novel, anything but not a science.

And the mankind knows few about its past.

But we still have an opportunity to restore the truth.

And this opportunity is given to us not by historians, but by… mathematicians.

This film is about the unique methods of dating of historical events, developed by a Russian scientist, academician of the Russian Academy of sciences Anatoly Timofeevich Fomenko.

Having applied these methods, the scientists discovered that a real history of the mankind is much shorter than the one, which we study at schools and universities…