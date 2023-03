The Joe Louis Story: The Rise and Legacy of the Boxing Legend (1953)

"The Joe Louis Story" is a biographical film that tells the inspiring story of one of the greatest boxers of all time, Joe Louis.

The film begins with Louis' early years in Alabama and his move to Detroit where he begins his boxing career.

It follows his rise to fame as he becomes the world heavyweight champion, his heroic actions during World War II, and his legacy as a civil rights activist.