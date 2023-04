Boost Testosterone with Onions

Hey everyone, today's topic is on how to raise testosterone naturally with onions.

As you might know, testosterone levels decrease with age, and some people turn to hormone replacement therapies to restore their levels.

However, there are natural ways to improve and protect your endogenous testosterone production.

In this video, we will discuss the link between onions and testosterone production, the benefits of consuming onions, and the science behind it.