People's Republic Of United State Of America Act of 1871-1917-1933 Fully Exposed.

We hold that the American People Created a Constitutional Republic for the United States of America and never gave permission for a foreign controlled corporation to govern Us.

THIS VIDEO IS SAFE TO WATCH but do not click or link To (( anticorruptionsociety )) Talked About In This Video At All... The U.S.A.

Government Add A Computer Virus - Your Computer Has Been Locked - To Source Documents In This Video To Stop You!

Thanks From The New World Order !