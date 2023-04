Labour on junior doctors strike and the Windsor Framework

The shadow health secretary says a Labour government "wouldn't be able to offer 35%" to junior doctors and urges the BMA to negotiate on this.

Wes Streeting also says Labour partially supported the Windsor Framework to ensure "Rishi Sunak wasn't held ransom by his deeply divided crack-pot party." Report by Czubalam.

