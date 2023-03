UNGOVERNED 3.24.23 @10AM: KARI LAKE'S ELECTION LAWSUIT MAY DELIVER SIGNIFICANT WIN!

Key issues within Kari Lake's election lawsuit are being reconsidered as per the AZ Supreme Court's order to the lower court; may have lasting implications on Maricopa County.

Trump Grand Jury RELEASED, no indictment yet, will reconvene next week.

DA Fat Alvin Bragg calls a Trump arrest "false expectation." Trump says if he is indicted, he wants to appear in handcuffs.

World Athletics bans biological males from competing in Women's sports.