Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone | International Online Conference 24.07.2021

Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises.

The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing.

But this is only the beginning.

Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats?

Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet.

Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?