Hyundai and Kia Recall More Than Another 500,000 Vehicles Over Fire Concerns

After issuing similar recalls last year, 'New York Post' reports that the Korean carmakers have recalled another 571,000 vehicles in the U.S. Owners are being advised to park their vehicles outside, far from structures due to concerns that they may catch fire.

Recalled vehicles include the 2019-2023 Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Sante Fe Hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Cruz and 2022-2023 Carnival minivan.

The part that is susceptible to igniting is the tow hitch harness, which can catch fire even when the vehicle is off.

This is due to water being able to reach the circuit board, causing a short circuit.

While Kia has yet to report any fires, Hyundai has already had one vehicle fire and five cars impaired by heat.

'New York Post' reports that Hyundai and Kia have been plagued with fire and engine issues for the past several years.

Vehicles owners affected by the latest recall will be notified beginning May 16.

Dealers will provide free repairs