Stray Gathering - 2022 Saint's Roost Ranch Rodeo | Friday

Stray gathering becomes necessary on a cattle ranch when cattle get out of their home pastures.

They may need to be immobilized to check for communicable health problems or await the arrival of a trailer for transport back to the proper pasture.

The only difference here is the chore is timed.

#COEA #RanchRodeo #StrayGathering #Rodeo