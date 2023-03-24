Lance Wallnau Joins Jesse! (#303)

On this week's episode of TheFallenState TV, host Jesse Lee Peterson is joined by Lance Wallnau—He is an author, speaker, and host of The Lance Wallnau Show.

Lance was described by USA Today as one of three evangelical leaders that accurately predicted Donald Trump’s Presidency from the moment he began his campaign in 2016!

Lance joins Jesse to discuss how he was able to predict Trump's success, what the future looks like for Trump, the current state of Christianity in America, the Republican Party, race, anger, forgiveness, mess, and much more!