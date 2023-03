Cambodian man lands 'airplane house' in rice field

A Cambodian airplane fanatic has built his house shaped like a private jet -- despite never having been up in the air himself.

Construction worker Chrach Peou spent his $20,000 life savings building the concrete "plane" -- complete with wings, tailfin, landing gear and engines -- near the town of Siem Reap, gateway to the famed Angkor Wat temple complex.