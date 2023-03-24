Claire Sweeney on starting out, Big Brother and kissing movie legend Don Johnson

Claire Sweeney talks to Kate Thornton about her early days on the Blackpool club circuit, her success after appearing on Big Brother and surprising movie legend Don Johnson with a kiss.

