House Passes ‘Parents Bill of Rights Act’ Requiring Increased School Transparency

On March 24, the House passed GOP-sponsored legislation meant to provide more information to parents regarding children's education.

NBC reports that the legislation highlights Republicans' efforts to determine what is taught in public schools.

The Parents Bill of Rights Act was approved in a 213-208 vote.

The bill requires schools to publicly post information regarding their curriculum for students.

In addition to this, schools will be required to provide parents with a list of books and reading materials that are taught or available to students in libraries.

NBC reports that the bill's passage comes amid GOP-led efforts to ban books or teaching about issues ranging from racial equality to gender identity.

The new bill will also require schools to offer parents at least two opportunities for in-person parent-teacher meetings annually.

School boards will be instructed to listen to parents' feedback regarding student education.

The bill also requires the public disclosure of school district budgets, including revenues and expenditures.

Additionally, parents must be notified of any violent activity occurring at schools or school-sponsored events