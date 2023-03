Morgan Freeman, Florence Pugh, and Zach Braff on Their Latest Film, A Good Person

A Good Person stars Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh, and was written and directed by Zach Braff.

The emotional film focuses on a young woman (Pugh) whose world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives a car wreck which leaves her fiancé's sister dead.

In the years after, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put her life back together and move forward.

A Good Person arrives in theaters March 24.