BIDEN VEXED BY HARRIS'S FAILURE TO RISE TO THE OCCASION AS VICE PRESIDENT

This episode I will talk about how Biden slams Harris for not doing her job and taking some of the stress off his old ass.

But said he will keep her as his running mate if he runs in 2024.

Why would you keep someone that can't do the job.

This goes to show you what kind of circus is going on in Washington DC.

Please share this video let's wake up some of these liberals so we can get this country back to being good again.

