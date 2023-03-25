Snoopy, Come Home! ... 1972 American film trailer

Snoopy, Come Home!

Is a 1972 American animated musical comedy-drama film directed by Bill Melendez and written by Charles M.

Schulz based on the Peanuts comic strip.[2] The film marks the on-screen debut of Woodstock, who had first appeared in the strip in 1967.

It was the only Peanuts film during composer Vince Guaraldi’s lifetime that did not have a score composed by him.

Its music was composed by the Sherman Brothers, who composed the music for various Disney films like Mary Poppins (1964), The Jungle Book (1967), and Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971).

The film was released on August 9, 1972 by National General Corporation, produced by Lee Mendelson Films, Bill Melendez Productions and Cinema Center Films (in the latter's final production).

Despite receiving largely positive reviews, the film was a box-office flop, grossing only $245,073 against a production budget of over $1 million.