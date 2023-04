Why these Megacities are Still Empty

All over the world, new megacities are being built from scratch.

Some of them remain empty, while others seem more promising.

In this video we look at Egypt's new administrative capital, Nusantara, Sejong and Naypyidaw.

These are 4 huge mega projects built for millions of people.

So why are they still empty?

Will they succeed in the future?

Let's find out.

For more skyscraper & megaproject content make sure to subscribe to Top Luxury!