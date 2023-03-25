126: Rated G Live: Unfiltered and Unpredictable

Join us for a special live online episode of Rated G, where hosts Gary G.

Garcia and Brian T.

Licata dive into some of the hottest topics of the day.

With unscripted, unedited, and free-flowing conversations, this episode promises to be unfiltered and unpredictable.

From pop culture to current events and controversial issues, the duo fearlessly tackles it all with real-time investigative reporting, personal anecdotes, and humorous commentary.

With the potential to get canceled with every comment, nothing is off-limits in this no-holds-barred podcast.

Don't miss out on this unfiltered and unpredictable look at the world around us.