Happy Birthday Kira The Husky 🎂 4 Years Old!

Happy Birthday to my Dog Kira the Husky!

Kira turns 4 years old today, on her birthday!

Her birthday is on March 13th.

How is this dog 4 years old already!

We are celebrating my dogs birthday with all of you, as we try to do every year!

And yes, my dog opens presents.

This dog is good at opening gifts and boxes, so we decided to just let her do her thing!

Watch as my husky rips open her birthday gifts that you all sent to her!

What a fun day!

Happy Birthday Kira!

We love you!