Capitol Hill takes on TikTok | Fox News Rundown

China’s Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, seemingly bolstering ties between two of the United States’ top foreign adversaries.

This same week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing about foreign policy priorities, and it was here that Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced pointed questions about the nation’s foreign policy priorities.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Congressman Michael McCaul, joins the podcast to explain the consequences facing the West as a result of a burgeoning partnership between China and Russia.

Later, he discusses the bipartisan effort to enact a national TikTok ban for the sake of national security and his push for the Biden administration’s accountability for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.