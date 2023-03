šŸ™SERMON 12šŸ™REVELATION 6 THE SEALS OF PROPHECYšŸ™WHATS TO COME IS MUCH MUCH WORSE, WILL YOU BE READY?

Sermon 12 is about a fourth of the earth mysteriously dying which is what we are seeing because of vaccines.

In Revelation 6:8 it's called the fourth seal that is opened but the worst is yet to come when we get to The sixth seal you will see great asteroids fall to the Earth and the Sun turn to black and the moon turn to blood the only way to be ready is to live for Christ