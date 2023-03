Love & Death

Love & Death trailer - Plot Synopsis: LOVE AND DEATH is based on the true story of Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who was accused of the brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore in 1980.

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Candy and Lily Rabe portrays Betty.

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter release date April 27, 2023 (on HBO Max)