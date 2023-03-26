A Good Person Movie Clip - Haircut

A Good Person Movie Clip - Haircut US Release Date: March 24, 2023 Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Lister Jones Director: Zach Braff Synopsis: Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Florence Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter's life.

As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.