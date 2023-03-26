Nam June Paik Moon is the Oldest TV Documentary Movie

Nam June Paik Moon is the Oldest TV Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A chronicle of the life and times of Nam June Paik, a pillar of the American avant-garde in the 20th century, widely regarded as the father of video art, who coined the phrase “Electronic Superhighway,” and is arguably the most famous Korean artist in modern history.

Features readings of the artist’s writings by Executive Producer Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope).

DirectorAmanda Kim ActorsNam June Paik, Steven Yeun GenreDocumentary Run Time1 hour 47 minutes